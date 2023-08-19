Who Was Alyssa Fluet? Daughter of Methuen fire Official Dies in Tragic Maine Accident

There is the saddest news is coming out related to the death of Alyssa Fluet who passed away at the age of 21 years. Her death news is rapidly circulating on various social media pages and lots of people are showing their interest towards this news. She was a student at Salem State University and now her death news broke the heart of her family and friends. It is said that this accident was so terrible and many questions are arriving in people’s minds, so we made an article and shared the complete related to her death such as what happened to her and t cause of her death.

As per the sources and reports, she died in a car accident that happened on Monday 14 August 2023. She was involved in a terrible crash incident and later she was identified by the Office of Cumberland County Sheriff. It is shared in a statement that they discovered her between two Ford Ranger trucks in the 1106 Island Avenue area located in Long Island at about 08:04 pm. Authorities said that she died at the incident scene due to her major injuries. It is said this accident was so terrible and shocking and the investigation began after this incident. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Who Was Alyssa Fluet?

Her death news was shared by the City of Methuen through the social media Twitter page. In the reports, it is shared that she was trying to stop one of the vehicles from moving but ended up becoming pinned between the mentioned vehicles. She was one of the beloved people of her family and friends. She was a student and only 21 years old at the time of her death. It is shared in a post that she died in a tragic auto accident and the investigation is ongoing. She was the daughter of MFD Asst. Chief Mike Fluet & wife Diane.

Social media is flooded with tributes for her and her death news broke the heart of her loved ones. Her Salem State University also paid tribute to their community member and her friends expressed their sadness for her demise. Her funeral and final rites are set to take place on Saturday 19 August 2023 at Windham, NH's Carrier Family Funeral Home. She was a rising senior BFA performance major and now her sudden death is a painful moment for her family members. The investigation is continuing but not much information has been revealed yet and we will update you soon.