Who Was Amber Ransom? Pensacola FL and boyfriend died in Escambia County

2 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the case of murder-suicide in which Amber Ransom and her ex-boyfriend were killed. The news of this incident is running in the trends on social media pages and internet sites. It is reported that she was brutally shot by her ex-boyfriend and this heartbreaking incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community. The news of this fatal incident is making headlines over the news channels. Let us know more about this shooting incident and we have mentioned all the available details in this article, so read it completely.

Who Was Amber Ransom

As per the reclusive reports, it was a fatal shot incident and a case of murder-suicide. This incident shocked Pensacola, Florida and many are mourning the tragic loss. Amber Ransom was brutally shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend. It occurred at her home located in the 1000 block and this tragic event underscores the severe consequences of domestic violence. At present, most of the details are not confirmed and not officially announced. Many rumors are flowing on the internet that claim the details of her unexpected death. Several pieces of information remain to share related to this topic, so scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Who Was Amber Ransom?

Reportedly, it was a murder-suicide but the excat details are still unanswered related to this topic. The authorities suggested that her ex-boyfriend turned the gun on her before ultimately turning it on himself. Meanwhile, first, he shot Amber and then took his own life. After this incident, the locals called the deputies and they continued to understand the exact details of this shooting incident. If we talk about Amber, she was a beloved member of the Pensacola community who lost her life after being involved in this incident. This incident has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her closely. Keep reading…

Tributes have flooded social media and many of his fans have shared their condolences. At present, not much information related to this incident has been shared and we have shared all the information available above in this article. It is said that there is an argument that happened between them and it led to this tragic incident. This incident shocked the Pensacola community and occurred in a home located in the 1000 block. Amber was a beloved resident of Florida who was fatally shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

