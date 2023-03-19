Who Was Amina Abdullahi Hersi and How Did She Die? Somali Singer Passed Away:- It is very hard to announce that a famous musician Amina Abdillahi Xirsi has passed away. She was one of the most renowned singers in Somalia who is no longer among her close ones. She took her last breath on Saturday. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Somali music has left a strong pillar and a legend. Now many people are very curious to know about Amina Abdillahi and how did she die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Amina Abdullahi Hersi?

Amina Abdillahi was a very talented and amazing musician in Somalia and she was very popular for her songs about love and patriotism. She was a very pure-hearted person and achieved huge respect due to her best work. She was a very amazing personality in the nation's music industry for several years. Amina dedicated almost 30 years to singing and acting in comedy for the Somali people. She also took part in many plays by outstanding playwrights such as Abdi Adan Haad Abdi-Qays and Hassan Ganay. She retired from music almost a decade ago after coming back from Hajj.

How Did Amina Abdullahi Hersi Die?

Renowned singer Amina Abdillahi is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Saturday 17 March 2023. Since her passing news come on the internet many people are very saddened by her sudden death and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. According to the report, Amina passed away in Borama. But her cause has been not disclosed yet by her family and friends.

Amina Abdillahi was born in the Kala-baydh which is located between the towns of Borama and Wajale. She spent her early years growing up in Djibouti. She was married to a fellow musical artist Abdirahman Osman Mahabe, who is the father of the famous singer Hodan Abdirahman. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by her sudden death. Many famous personalities and other expressed their profound condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.