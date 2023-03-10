Who Was Amy Schwartz? Whose Books Captured Childhood on The Page Passed Away at 68

Recently the news has come on the internet that Amy Schwartz passed away at the age of 68. She was a writer and illustrator of dozens of picture books that captured the lives of children. She is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on Sunday. Since her passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her and they expressed their deep condolences to her family. Now many people are searching for Amy Schwartz’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news.

Amy Schwartz was a native of San Diego. She was a famous author and illustrator of children's books including Polka Dots for Poppy and What James Likes Best. She completed her education at Antioch College and the California College of Arts and Crafts. Later, she served at Simon and Schuster before making her debut as a children's book writer-illustrator with Bea and Mrs Jones in 1982. She wrote many books including Camper of Work, The Boys Team, Dee Dee and Me and many more.

The author and illustrator Amy Schwartz is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Sunday, 26 February 2023 when she was 68 years old. Her demise news has been confirmed by a publisher Holiday House. She died at the age of 68 due to heart disease.

Amy Schwartz was a famous personality who earned respect due to her work. She is survived by her husband, Leonard S. Marcus.