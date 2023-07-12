Who Was Andrea Evans? Soap Star Andrea Evans dead at 66 After Battle With Breast Cancer

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous actress Andrea Evans has passed away recently. She was an American actress who is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 66 on Sunday. It is very heartbreaking news for the television community as they lost their beloved person. As soon as her demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as a talented actress left the world. Now many people are very curious to know about her and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Andrea Evans was born on 18 June 1957 in Aurora, Illinois, United States. She started pursuing her career as an actress at a very early age when she seemed in different plays and commercials. She started her profession with the supernatural horror thriller movie, The Furym which was released on 10 March 1978. She was most famous for her portrayal of Tina Lord on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live, a role she played from 1978 to 1981 and from 1985 to 1990. She earned huge respect due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Andrea Evans?

A renowned actress Andrea Evans is no longer among her close ones and took his last breath on 9 July 2023, Sunday when she was 66 years old. Her passing news has been confirmed by Actor Eric Martsolf on Facebook. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the article till the end.

On the basis of the report, One Life to Live star Andrea Evans died due to breast cancer. She was a very amazing lady who earned huge respect due to her best work and she will be always missed by her close ones. Her demise news left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that she will leave the world like this. Now many people, including many well-known personalities, are expressing their deepest condolences to her family and paying tribute to her on social media platforms.