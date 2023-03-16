Who Was Andrew Mackinnon? Salvesen CFC Player Andrew Mackinnon Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad news with you that Salvesen CFC player, Andrew Mackinnon has passed away at the age of 15. He was a young player who played for Salvesen Blues 07s. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Andrew MacKinnon was a young football player who was from Edinburgh. He played for Salvesen Blues 07s. He loved to play his favorite game. He was a very talented and amazing person who had so many friends. He just loved his friends, family, and football. A skillful footballer and loyal and he is survived by his sisters, mother, father, and stepfather. He will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Was Andrew Mackinnon?

The talented footballer Andrew MacKinnon is no more among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 15 on 14 March 2023, Tuesday. His demise news was announced by Salvesen Community Football Club. On Tuesday afternoon, suddenly collapsed after that emergency services rushed to Andrew’s school to manage the medical emergency but doctors were not able to save him. It is very painful and shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Andrew MacKinnon was a very amazing boy who loved a play football and he spent his free time with his family and friends. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as his passing news circulated on social media platforms many people have been very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one had imagined that he would lose his life at the age of 15. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to him and paid a tribute to his family.