Who Was Andrew Oh? Legendary Australian Saxophonist and Flautist Passed Away

It is very painful to announce that a very well-known saxophonist Andrew Oh has passed away recently. He was an Australian musician who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. Recently this passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this passing news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Now many people are very curious to know about Andrew Oh and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Andrew Oh was a very well-known musician who was born in Singapore. He was very famous for being a very skilful saxophonist and flautist of the most elevated calibre. His musical experience includes four different mainlands. He worked as a studio musician in Hong Kong for the majority of the 1970s and supplied backup for a number of global performers including Sammy Davis Jr., The Bee Gees, Roberta Flack, and The Drifters, to mention a few. He signed a five-year contract with Italian vocalist Fred Bongusto. He worked as a music professor at Centro Teatro Attivo, a highly respected arts and drama school in Milan. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Andrew Oh Saxophone?

Andrew Oh is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on 28 April 2023, Friday. His passing news has been confirmed by Simone Waddell on Facebook. His passing news left many people in shock and pain and now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after heart issues and was in hospital. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, he also served with international musicians such as John Denver, Thelma Houston, Elaine Page, Alfio, Patricio Buane, Al Jarreau, Cher, The Supremes, and Josh Groban. Andrew Oh achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Since the news went out on social media platforms many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. May Andrew Oh’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.