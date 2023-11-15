Who Was Andrew Price? Firefighter Andrew Price killed in Line of Duty Battling Lincoln

Today we are going to share such news with you, after knowing that you will also be disappointed. Recent news has revealed that Chicago firefighter Andrew Price died while on duty fighting a fire in Lincoln Park. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Andrew Price’s death is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is attracting everyone’s attention. Even after hearing the news of Andrew Price’s death, people have started asking many types of questions like when the incident of Chicago Firefighter Andrew Price’s death happened. Have the police issued their report on this matter and many more questions? We have collected for you every information related to the death of Chicago Firefighter Andrew Price. Continue reading the article to know this news.

As we told you above, Chicago firefighter Andrew Price died in the line of duty fighting a fire in Lincoln Park. According to the information, it has been learned that Chicago firefighter Andrew Price lost his life in the firefight on November 13, 2023. Andrew Price was a very passionate and loyal employee who had served the Chicago Fire Department since 2009. He died trying to extinguish a fire in Lincoln Park, of which he was completely unaware. Like always, he was doing his firefighting work in Lincoln Park, but this accident was so terrible that he lost his life.

Who Was Andrew Price?

After being injured in the fire, some of his comrades got him admitted to Illinois Masonic Medical Center after coming out of the accident and his treatment was going on. But this incident took a sad turn when Price could not recover from his injuries and he died in the medical center itself. His death was a deep shock to his family because his family had not planned that he would say goodbye to this world. Apart from his family, the Chicago Fire Department community is also disappointed.

After his death, Chicago firefighter Andrew Price left behind his bravery in the hearts of people. If we talk about Andrew Price's funeral, his family has not yet shared any clear information about it. His family will share any information after they come to terms with his death.