Who Was Andy Horner? Premier Designs Jewelry Co-Founder Andy Horner Passed Away

Another heartbreaking news shocked the entire fashion and jewelry designing industry after they learned about the passing of the popular personality, Andy Horner. Yes, the founder of Premier Designs, Andy Horner sadly passed away at the age of 98. According to the sources, he was surrounded by his family, and the news of his passing was made public on Sunday by his family members. Since the passing of Andy Horner, many people including several personalities have paid tributes to him and given deep condolences to his entire family who lost their beloved family member. Keep reading this article to know more details here.

While writing this article, the cause of Andy’s passing has not been confirmed. Neither his family nor his representatives explained the cause of his death online. Well, Netizens believed that Andy Horner passed away from natural reasons because of his old age. At the time of his death, he was 98 years old. However, the cause of his death was not confirmed so, we can’t say anything clearly as to what circumstances took his life. Our sources are trying to collect more details related to his unfortunate passing so, keep in touch with us to get more details about Andy’s unfortunate passing.

Who Was Andy Horner?

Let us tell you that Andy Horner was the man behind Chief Plans Inc. He was born in Belfast, Ireland. At his adult, he married to his love of life and close friend Joan Horner. They met each other while studying in elementary school but they didn’t date until Andy Horner returned from WWII in 1945. During his half career, he had worked as a manager for various companies such as Xerox Corporation, Home Interior and Gifts, Johnson Wax and more. His wife always stood with him in ups and downs.

If we talk about her wife so, she was the charge and assistant of Mary Crowley who also founded the Home Interior and Gifts. She was a part of Andy’s life and always stood with her even working in designing work of jewelry. Along with this, she also served as an executive vice president for Premiers.

Now, many tributes have been pouring for the passing of Andy Horner. It is hard to believe that he is no more between us. Still, the family didn’t announce the arrangement related to his funeral and obituary. Keep in touch with us to know more details.