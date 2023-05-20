Who Was Andy Rourke? Bassist For The Smiths Passed Away at 59, Obituary

We feel to sad share that a well-known personality Andy Rourke is no more. As per reports, he passed away. He was a well-known English musician. His death news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. His demise news left his fans in shock. This is very unexpected news for everyone. His death news shattered his fans and friends. His death news is circulating on the internet. People have many quarries regarding this news. His fans want to know how he died. Was he suffering from any serious disease? If you want to know the complete information regarding this news continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, an English musician passed away on Friday. As per reports, he was an English musician. He was mostly known as the bassist of the rock band the Smiths. He was born on January 17, 1964. After his first gig, he joined the Smiths. He also organized the Versus Cancer concerts from 2006 to 2009. He has a huge fan following. He grew up in Manchester, Lancashire, England. His full name was Andrew Michael Rourke. He was a very popular English musician. He even got many awards for his excellent performance.

Who Was Andy Rourke?

As per reports, he passed away on May 19, 2023. He died in New York City, U.S. When he died, was only 59 years old. Further, his mother was English and his father was Irish. When he was seven years old, on his birthday his parents gifted him an acoustic guitar. He mostly played his guitar in his school. He dropped out his school at the age of 15. His death news was shared on social media by Jhonny Marr who is a guitarist. He wrote “Andy was a very hardworking person. He was a helping person. It is very sad and heartbreaking news for everyone. This is a very big loss for the music industry.

If you are searching for his cause of death so let us tell you that he died due to a serious illness. He was battling for a long time with pancreatic cancer. He was such a charming person. Many big celebrities are paying tribute to Andy. His fans are sharing condolence with his family. This is a very tough time for his family. May god give strength to his family and friend during their difficult time. His memories never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.