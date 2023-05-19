Who Was Andy Rourke? Illness And Health Issue 2023: Bassist Died Of Pancreatic Cancer

There is the saddest news is coming forward related to the death of Andy Rourke and this news is rapidly circulating on the internet and social media platforms. He was an English musician who was mostly known as the bassist of the Smiths. He gained a lot of love and attention for his melodic approach to bass playing and he died at the age of 59 years. His death news is making a buzz on the internet and many people are mourning his death. Let’s discuss in detail what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some more information related to his death in this article, so read continuously.

His death news was confirmed by guitarist Johnny Marr and now his death is in the headlines of the news and internet sites. He took his last on 19 May 2023 and he was 59 years old at the time of his death. It is shared that he was suffering from pancreatic Cancer and it is said that the cause of his death. In a statement, it is shared that he died of pancreatic Cancer and there is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites. We will update our article after getting more information related to his demise and mention it in our article.

Who Was Andy Rourke?

His full name was Andrew Michael Rourke and he was born on 17 January 2023 in Manchester, Lancashire, England. He was an English musician and had a large number of fans around the world. He used instruments including Bass guitar, guitar, and cello. His death news was shared through the medium of Twitter and his death news is shocking news for his family, friends, and loved ones. He was renowned for his musical bass-playing style that helps to generate a large number of fans around the world. There is not much information has been shared about his personal life and we will update you soon.

Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many social media users are expressing their sorrows for his demise. He will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones. He was mostly known for his band the Smiths which was established in 1982. We shared all available information about his death and currently, not much information has been shared related to his death. Lots of people are sharing thier condolences for his death and supporting his family at this pain full moment.