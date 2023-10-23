Headline

Who Was Angel Hernandez? Chisholm Trail High School Athlete Angel Hernandez Dies

47 mins ago
Add Comment
by Bhawna Yadav

We are announcing the passing of Angel Hernandez. In this report, we will give you information about Angel Hernandez and his cause of death. The online users are massively searching for Angel Hernandez and his cause of death. His sudden passing left the whole community in shock. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet and the entire world wants to know about Angel Hernandez’s cause of death. Further, Angel Hernandez was only 16 years old at the time of his passing. If you are interested in knowing about this news in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Who Was Angel Hernandez

According to the sources, recently a 16-year-old boy passed away. The heartbreaking news took place on October 13, 2023. This news is gone on various social media platforms and also on news channels. The 16-year-old boy Angel Hernandez was a participant in the five-kilometer run at a district track meet that took place in Halton City, Tarrant County. He was a young and supportive athlete. If you are searching for his cause of death let us inform you that he collapsed during the game. After the tragedy, he was rushed to the nearby hospital. Unfortunately, after so many efforts and treatment he could not survive. Read more in the next section.

Who Was Angel Hernandez?

The tragedy happened on October 13, 2023. He was a beloved student of Chisholm Trail High School. Angel Hernandez’s joy event turned into a nightmare on October 13. Angel Hernandez’s treatment was ongoing at Medical City Alliance. If you are searching who was Angel Hernandez, was a very well-known Texas School of Karate martial artist and cross-country runner. His demise news announced by David E. Chambers through an internet post. Many people paid tribute to the late Angel Hernandez. Scroll down the page.

Furthermore, we mourn the precious life of Angel Hernandez. Angel Hernandez lost his precious life at just a small age. The community will never forget his support, love, and dedication. His demise is described as unexpected and sudden. He was known for his hard work and dedication. He was a good teammate person. He will always missed by his close one. Moreover, Brent Brevard who is a retired Angel Hernandez coach also paid tribute and said that he was an ideal student-athlete. Angel Hernandez was too sensitive for his career and family. Additionally, Angel Hernandez’s funeral service took place on Friday. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

