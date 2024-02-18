Who Was Angeliyah Ne-Vaeh Jolie Webster and Christan Tyre Norris? A Couple Who went Missing and Found Shot to Death

In today’s article, we will talk about the latest missing and death of Angeliyah Webster and Christan Tyre Norris, a young couple. The names of both are making headlines on the internet sites and many netizens are showing their attention to know more about this case of the couple missing and death. It is reported the couple went missing and was later found dead. It created a buzz among the people and attracted the attention of many who are reaching online platforms to know more. Our sources have fetched all the available details related to this case and we will try to cover it all, so keep reading.

According to the reports and news, this news is coming forward from Birmingham, Alabama, United States where the community is mourning the loss of a young couple (Angeliyah Webster and Christan Tyre Norris). Both went missing on 14 February 2024 (Valentine’s Day) and were later discovered shot to death in a resolute alley. Their deaths news shocked the community deeply and cast a somber shadow over the city. This incident has left a void in the hearts of the community, friends, and those who were close to the couple. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Who Was Angeliyah Ne-Vaeh Jolie Webster and Christan Tyre Norris?

The authorities made their involvement after getting the reports of their missing and they found their vehicle within 24 hours of the missing couple. Later, the deputies found them dead on Friday 16 February 2024 and it is believed that the couple’s death was a homicide. Yes, police are treating their death as a homicide and are on the way to fetch all the exact details surrounding this accident. If we talk about the couple, both were 20 years old and were residents of Birmingham. Both were seen last together on 14 February and believed that they were going to a movie theater. Read on…

Moreover, they were driving a white Ford Taurus that was found by authorities searching for them within 24 hours of the couple’s disappearance. Now, the couple (Angeliyah Webster and Christan Tyre Norris) were found dead and this heartbreaking news adds to the sorrow of their tragic end. The family also shared that Angeliyah was pregnant at the time of her death. The couple was last seen at about 5 pm on 14 February 2024 in the 1500 block of 20th Pl. Ensley. Multiple questions are left unclear related to this accident. The investigation is ongoing and details will be shared soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to get updates and more articles on the latest news topics.