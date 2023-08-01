Who Was Angus Cloud’s Father? ‘Euphoria’ Star Mourned Late Dad Conor Hickey Weeks Before His Own Death

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you Euphoria star Angus Cloud passed away when he was 25 years old while mourning the death of his dad, Conor Joseph Hickey. Recently the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that it would happen. Since the news has come on the internet and this news gaining huge attention from the people. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Angus Cloud’s Father?

Angus Cloud’s mother said that he lost his life due to a possible overdose. In recent weeks, Angus fought to come to terms with his dad’s death. On 31 July 2023, the Euphoria star’s family revealed that he “intensely struggled” with the loss of his beloved dad, Conor. Earlier to his death at his residence on Monday, the actor and his family reportedly revealed to Ireland last week to bury their patriarch. Now many people want to know about his death. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Angus paid tribute to his late dad on Instagram just two weeks before his terrible death, in one of his last social media postings. The 25-year-old 'Euphoria was found dead at his family's Oakland home. The actor was asserted to be suffering "severe suicidal thoughts" after his father's death. Angus' dad's former rugby team shared a homage to him after his death. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Now many people are sharing condolences to the family as they are facing a hard time.