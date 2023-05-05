Who Was Anil Dujana: Western UP’s ‘Chhota Shakeel’ Killed in Police Encounter

The breaking piece of relief news is coming that a very dangerous Gangster is killed in an encounter. The gangster who died in the encounter name was Anil Dujana. he was killed by UP police encounter. This news is going viral. This news is getting a lot of attention on the web. People are getting very excited to know about Anil Dujana. This is very relief news for everyone because a dangerous gangster Anil Dujana died in an encounter. He spread his tentacles everywhere. This time this news is in the eye of the news channel headline. If you want to know in detail so read the full article till the end.

Anil Dujana is a very dangerous gangster. He spread his fear everywhere. According to the sources, he died on Thursday in a UP police encounter. He had many criminal charges. He had over 60 criminal cases. He also did over 18 murders. He spread his tentacles across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar. As per reports, people basically knew him as the ‘ Chhota Shakeel’. He was a Chhota Shakeel of Uttar Pradesh. He was killed on May 4, 2023, by UP police in an encounter. He had many criminal records against him.

Who Was Anil Dujana?

According to the sources, the police department released him from Tihar Jail. He was released from Tihar Jail on April 10, 2023. He started to panic and fear, those people who testified against Anil Dujana after being released from Tihar jail. He still had not stopped his crime after being released from Tihar Jail but he died recently in an encounter. It is relief news for those people who testified against Anil. As per reports released by STF Amitabh Yash, he announced gangster Anil Dujana’s death news. He said Anil’s death news to reporters that he died in an encounter. Amitabh Yash announced this news on Thursday.

According to the sources, his real name was Anil Nagar. He was living in Dujana village in the Dadri area of Greater Noida. His network was entire the western Uttar Pradesh. He is not a single gangster who spread fear entire Uttar Pradesh. Not only this the case was filed against him for threatening people who testified after being released from Tihar jail. Hundreds of cases were filed against him a murder case, a robber case, a restoration case, a threatening case to kill, and many other cases. He was at the top of the gangster’s list. If we get any other information regarding this news we will post it on the same site.