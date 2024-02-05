Who Was Anil Kadsur? 45-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Icon Anil Kadsur Passes Away

We are going to share this heartbreaking news with our great grief that Anil Kadsur is no more and his death news is running in the internet trends. He was a Bengaluru cyclist and was also an active user of social media. Recently, he celebrated his daily 100km rides and now his death shocked the whole community. Many of his family, friends, loved ones, and fans are mourning his loss and expressing their sadness. He was a fitness icon and popular for his cycling. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and many more in this article, so read it completely.

The news of Anil Kadasur’s death was officially announced through social media and it is trending. It is reported that he breathed his last on the morning of Friday, 2 February 2024 and unfortunately passed away at the age of 45. He died of a heart attack on Friday and was admitted to a nearby hospital on 31 January after feeling unwell. He last posted on 31 January in which he shared that he had completed 42 months of back-to-back century rides, including 1,250-century rides, and was later hospitalized following uneasiness. At present, the exact circumstances surrounding his death are unclear. Keep continuing your reading…

Who Was Anil Kadsur?

If we talk about Anil Kadsur, a well-known cyclist from Bengaluru for rides 100km daily. He inspired thousands of enthusiasts in the city and beyond. He achieved the milestones in the last few years and inspired the community so much. Recently, he shared a post in which he celebrated his daily 100km rides and achieved a milestone of 42 consecutive months. He was also a fitness trainer best known for his 100km rides per day. At present, there are no details have been shared related to his family and personal life. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many personalities such as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya have expressed their condolences for his departure. He died on 2 February 2024 at the age of 45 years due to a cardiac arrest but his unexpected death has raised many questions among those who follow him. In 2022, he began his cycling club threw a challenge to ride 100km on 10 consecutive days in that month. Many have followed him and accepted the challenge to get fit. Presently, no details have been shared related to his funeral and obituary but it will be announced soon.