Who Was Anita? Divya Khosla Kumar’s Mother Anita Passed Away Wiki-Bio, Family

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known Indian actress Divya Khosla Kumar's mother Anita has passed away recently. Divya has penned a long heartbreaking note, grieving her mother's death.

On Thursday, Indian actress Divya took to Instagram and mourned the demise of her mother. “Mumma… Lost my mother sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your huge blessing and moral values…My most beautiful soul… So proud to be born out of you. I love you, Mumma.Om Shanti…daughter of Anita Khosla,” she wrote. She also posted photos of herself with her lovely mother. In one picture, Divya’s mom can be seen sharing smiles with her grandson. The other photo shows Divya as a kid in her mother’s arms. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Anita?

Divya Khosla Kumar’s mother Anita is no more between us and took lost her life at a young age. Her passing news has been confirmed by her daughter Divya Khosla on Thursday, 6 July 2023. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and now people are very curious to know about her cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. Reportedly, Urvashi Rautela penned a long comment as a tribute to Divya's mother. Pulkit Samrat, Pearl V Puri, and Kanika Kapoor also offered condolences on social media.