Who Was Anna Shay? Bling Empire Star Anna Shay Dies of stroke at 62, Obituary

It is very sad to share that Anna Shay is no more and his death news is making the headlines of the news channels. Her death news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites and she passed away at the age of 62 years. She was a popular star of the Netflix series and is also known as Fashion Icon. Her death news broke the heart of her family members, friends, and loved ones who are now expressing thier sadness for his death. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and also talk more related to her demise in this article, so don’t skip any line.

Her death news was shared by her family in a statement and they stated in this statement that “It saddens our heart to announce that she passed away and she was a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine,” read the statement. She took her last breath on Monday 5 May 2023 and she was 62 years old at the time of her death. She died from a stroke and it is said that she was suffering from a stroke. Her death cause was also shared by her family and her family was revealed publicly.

Who Was Anna Shay?

She was born on 31 December 1961 in California, U.S. and she belongs to a billionaire family. She completed her education at the University and was a well-educated person. She was currently living in Beverly Hills, California, United States, and was a Christian. She was the daughter of Edward Shay and Ai-San Shay. If we talk about her personal life, then she got married four times but her all marriages were not successful and she divorced all her husbands. There is not much information about her personal life.

Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many popular personalities also expressed thier sadness for her demise. She will always be missed by her family members, friends, and loved ones by thier hearts. Currently, nothing has been shared about her funeral and final rites event and we will update you soon. Many are sharing their condolences for her death and supporting her family during this painful time period. There is not much information is coming forward related to her death. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.