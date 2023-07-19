Who Was Annabelle Ham? US YouTuber Annabelle Ham dies at 22 after ‘Epileptic Event’

It is very painful to announce that Annabelle Ham has passed away. She was a famous YouTube influencer who is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 22 on Saturday. She was a very young lady, recently the news has come on the internet and circulated on social media platforms. It is very painful news for her community as they lost their beloved person. Now many people are inquisitive to know about Annabelle Ham and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Annabelle Ham was a very well-known social media influencer and YouTuber and Tik Tok and Instagram. She was a very talented lady who was very famous among people. She had more than 73,000 followers on Instagram and a further 77,000 subscribers on YouTuber. She completed her education at Georgia College. She was also known to make videos about life, makeup tips, and shopping hauls. She was a very talented lady who made her career by herself. She achieved huge success due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Annabelle Ham?

YouTube influencer Annabelle Ham is no more among her close ones and took her last breath on Saturday, 15 July 2023 when she was 22 years old. Her demise news has been announced by Annabelle’s older sister Alexandria on Instagram on Monday, 18 July 2023. Since her passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, She died after an epileptic event. But there is no information about the news as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Annabelle was a very amazing and sweet girl who lived in Atlanta. She was a beloved person of the family and she will be missed by her family, friends, and well-wishers. Since the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms. Many people are very saddened as they lost their beloved person. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms. May Annabelle’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.