Who Was Anne Perry? Crime Writer With Her Own Dark Tale Passed Away at 84

Recently the news has come that Anne Perry has passed away. She was a very famous British writer who is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Monday at the age of 84.

Anne Perry was a very well-known British writer who was very famous as the author of the Thomas Pitt and William Monk series of historical detective fiction. When she was 15 years old, she and her friend Pauline Parker were tried and found guilty of the murder of Parker’s mother Honorah Rieper in Christchurch, New Zealand. Her books including the Thomas Pitt and William Monk series of historical mysteries have sold 26 million copies. She was a very successful person who achieved huge respect due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Anne Perry is no more among his close ones and she took her last breath on 10 April 2023, Monday in Los Angeles when she was 84 years old. Her demise news has been confirmed by her literary agent Meg Davis. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her death. On the basis of the report, Perry’s health had declined since she had a heart attack in December 2022. But her exact cause of death was not mentioned. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Anne Perry was born on 28 October 1938 in London, England. She achieved huge respect due to her best work and she will be missed by her close ones. Since her passing news came on many people are broken by her death and they have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.