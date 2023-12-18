Who Was Annissah Franz? Annissah Franz Died in Car Tragically Accident, CCTV Video

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Annissah Franz. The recent viral news is coming that a very well-known member of her community, Annissah Franz passed away. As per the sources, the woman lost her life in a devasting incident. Additional details are coming that two more people were injured in this incident. The sudden passing of Annissah Franz left the whole of her family, friends, and the community shocked. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a beloved figure in Holgate, Ohio, Annissah Franz lost her precious life in a tragic incident. The woman lost her life in a devasting car accident. Further, a family lost their member in a tragic car accident.

Who Was Annissah Franz?

The fatal accident happened in Henry County in which Annissah Franz passed away and two more were injured. As per the authorities’s statement, two vehicle collisions caused a fatal accident. A 68-year-old was driving a pickup truck. He lost his balance from the truck. He was unable to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck collided with Annissah Franz’s car. The incident reminds us about road safety. It is important to follow road safety rules. Furthermore, if we talk about Annissah Franz’s personal life. She was a manager at Clubhouse Pizza which is located in Holgate. Read more in the next column.

Annissah Franz was known for her warm and kind nature. She was a loving sister, daughter, and a friend. The coworkers and the community express grief for the late Annissah Franz. The family is again remembering the memories of Annissah Franz. Moreover, she passed away on December 15, 2023. The funeral service took place at Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home in Holgate on December 20 and 21. There is not another local loss identified in the fatal accident. The tributes are poured after the passing of Annissah Franz. May her soul rest in peace. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.