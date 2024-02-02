Who Was Anthony Mims? Known As “Big Jook”, The Brother of acclaimed Rapper Yo Gotti, Dies

Recently shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it was told that Anthony Mims has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. This news has created an uproar on the internet and has attracted people’s attention. After hearing the news of Anthony Mims’ death, people have questioned when he died and what might have been the reason for his death. However, we have collected clear answers to the questions arising from the death of Anthony Mims. But before that, let us tell you that if you also want to know in depth about the death of Anthony Mims, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article. Scroll up your screen and continue reading this news.

Before discussing the death of Anthony Mims, we give you the remaining information related to Anthony Mims. Big Jook’s real name is Anthony Mims and he is the brother of famous rapper Yo Gotti. He was born on 26 January 1979. He had made his mark by making a significant contribution to the music industry. He took inspiration from his brother to develop his musical talent. He had introduced people to many of his wonderful songs. He worked hard and dedicatedly to achieve his goal. But the news of his death that came out recently has made everyone sad because no one had guessed that he would say goodbye to the world in this way.

Who Was Anthony Mims?

We know that you too must be very curious to know about the death of Anthony Mims and the reason for his death. So, we are here to tell about his death and the cause of death. According to the information, it was found that he died on January 13, 2024. The cause of his death was a shooting outside a Hickory Hill area restaurant and he left this world at the age of 47. His death due to a gunshot has had a bad impact on his family. Apart from his family, the entire music industry is also seen mourning his death.

Big Jook had a deep connection to the music industry and was a most respected person. After his death, he left his identity in the hearts of his fans. As far as the question arises about his last rites, his family has not yet shared any clear information about it. Here we have shared the complete information about Anthony Mims’s death. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.