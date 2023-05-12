Who Was Antonio Carbajal? Mexico Football Legend Antonio Carbajal Passed Away at 93

With deep sorrow and grief, we are sharing with you the news of the passing away of Mexico football legend Antonio Carbajal. The legendary player left the world at the age of 93. As the news spread, the people are mourning over his death. The iconic player was the first to star in five FIFA World Cups. The news of his passing away has devastated the football lovers. People are sharing deepfelt sentiments for the player on social media platforms. Our viewers must be keen to know about the player and his achievements during his life journey. We are going to share about his golden moments as a football player. Be with us til the end.

It’s a great shock for the Mexico Football community to say goodbye to the iconic Antonio Carbajal, who has passed away at the age of 93. Antonio who was famous by the nickname ” La Tota” took his last breath on May,9,2023. He was also known by the name “El Cinco Copas” as he played five FIFA world cups that’s why this name was given to him. As El Cinco Copas means five cups. The iconic player started his football journey with Club Leon in 1950 and played for many other Mexican clubs including Club América and Cruz Azul.

Who Was Antonio Carbajal?

La Tota was born in 1929 in Mexico and made his international debut with Mexico’s National Team in Rio De Janeiro in 1950 against Brazil. He was the youngest goalkeeper to play at that time. He played in 48 internationals for Mexico. In total, he appeared in 11 world cup matches from 1950 to 1966. Carbajal retired from professional football in 1968. After retirement, he served as President of the Mexican football federation. He also directed various teams as a coach and a manager.

He was a member of Club Leon until the end of his career and secured multiple domestic championships with Club Leon. His contributions and directions to Mexican football will be in the hearts of football lovers always. He was passionate about the game but he was also known for becoming a symbol of humility and kindness. He was always there for fans and always approached the fans with enthusiasm. He would be always an inspiration for football enthusiasts. Fans are sending heartfelt tributes to the legendary player and are sending their condolences to the family. We are also sending our deep-felt tributes to the iconic football player. May the soul rest in peace. Stay tuned.