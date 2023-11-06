Who Was Aparna Kanekar? Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Janaki Baa Passes Away at 83

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of Aparna Kanekar. She is best known as Janaki Baa in Saath Nibhana Sathiya and her death news is heartbreaking for her loved ones. Many are mourning the loss of her demise and expressing thier sadness. She was an Indian actress and well-known for Sparsh, Bhoomi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, and Gangoobai. Her death news is making headlines on the news channels and it is rapidly running in the trends of social media pages. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her demise, and also talk in detail about herself.

Aparna’s death news was officially announced through social media by her co-star, Lovey Sasan and she also expressed her grief. She was 83 years old at the time of her demise and her death news is running in the trends of the internet sites. Her co-star also shared many pictures of Aparna and shared beautiful memories by describing her kind and warm nature person. She will always live in the heart and memory of many. The cause of her death is not revealed and there is no more details have been shared about the exact cause of her death. It is reported that she died naturally and her death cause was her long old age. Scroll down this page to learn more about herself.

Who Was Aparna Kanekar?

Aparna Kenekar was born on 29 September 1940 in Mumbai, Maharastra, India, and became a successful actress who worked in many serials. She gained a lot of popularity after playing the role of Janaki Baa Modi in the TV show Saath Nibahana Saathiya. She was a strong and kind-hearted individual. She played the role of Janaki Baa Modi in 2011 and portrayed it for five years. She left an unforgettable mark on many lives and her loved ones will always remember her by their deep heart. Keep continuing your reading.

Social media is flooded with tributes and the community members of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya are also expressing their sorrows. Her death news is devasting news for her family and loved ones. Still, many queries are arriving in people’s minds about her death but not much information has been released. She suddenly passed away, so presently the details about the death circumstances surrounding her have not been shared. Our sources continue to fetch more details. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.