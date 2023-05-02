Who Was Arun Manilal Gandhi? Mahatma Gandhi’s Grandson Passed Away in Kolhapur

Today, we are sharing a piece of sad news with all of you that Arun Manilal Gandhi grandson of Mahatma Gandhi is no more between us. Arun Manilal Gandhi passed away in Kolhapur. This is very heartbreaking news for all of us. He was a grandson of a very well-known personality national leader Mahatma Gandhi. After his death, his news is circulating on the internet. This news is going to trend on every social media platform. People are searching in huge quantities for Arun Manilal Gandhi. There are many questions raised after his death. People want to know about the cause of his death. What was the cause of his death? If you want to know the full information so read the full article till the end.

Arun Manilal Gandhi was a South African-born Indian-American author. He was also a socio-political activist. He was born on April 14, 1934. He was 89 years old. He was born in Durban. His father was an editor. Not only this his mother was a publisher for the Indian Opinion. According to the sources, he had seen the national leader Mahatma Gandhi at age 5. Also, he lived with the national leader Mahatma Gandhi at the Sevagram ashram in India in his childhood.

Arun Manilal Gandhi was an author, he died on Tuesday. His death news is confirmed on April 2, 2023. He died at Hanbarwadi near Kolhapur city. As per reports, on 28th February he came to Kolhapur to stay for ten days. His unexpected death makes everyone shock. He used to come to Avani Sanstha for the last 24 years. This Sanstha basically run by activist Anuradha Bhosle, and this Sanstha generally works for women, girls, and homeless women. This organization knows everyone. Avani Sanstha helped a lot of women as yet.

If we talk about Arun Manilal Gandhi’s death cause, he was ill for days. His health condition was not good for a few days. For a few days, he had normal flu. Further, he was admitted to a hospital when he had normal flu. As per reports, he was returned home after recovering. After coming from the hospital he reached Avani Sanstha for 10 days where he died. Also, the doctor was concerned him not traveling. Further, Arun also celebrated Maharashtra Day on Monday. He died on his bed. His final rites take place at Washi Nandwal. Everyone is coming at his final rites. We all miss him. May his soul rest in peace. If we get any information we will update it on this page.