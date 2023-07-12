Who Was Arvind Kumar? Lapataganj Actor Arvind Kumar Passed Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Arvind Kumar has passed away recently. He was a Lapataganj actor who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday. It is very painful news for the television community as they lost their beloved person and they are mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Arvind Kumar and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Arvind Kumar was a very talented person and he played the role of Chaurasia in SAB TV’s popular show Lapataganj. The Lapataganj serial aired on SAB TV from October 2009 to 15 August 2014. He began his acting in 2004. He was also seen in many shows including Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol many more. He also performed in many movies like Rama Ram Kya Hai Drama, Cheeni Kum, Undertrial, and Madam Chief Minister. He was a very talented person who did amazing work in his career and earned huge respect and success. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Arvind Kuma?

A well-known actor Arvind Kumar is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on 10 July 2023, Monday. His passing news has been confirmed by actor Vinod Goswami on Facebook. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the actor was on his way for a shoot when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital but where he was pronounced dead. He was a very amazing person who achieved huge success and he will be always missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Since the news went out many people are very saddened as no one thought that their favorite person will leave the world like this. Many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Arvind Kumar's soul rest in peace.