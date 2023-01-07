Who Was Ashari Hughes and How Did She Die? Vegas High School Flag Football Player Dies

It is saddened to announce that a popular and talented high school student of South Las Vegas Valley passed away at a minor age. Yes, a 16-year-old high school student, Ashari Hughes died. According to the sources, the student passed away while playing flag football on Thursday night during a sporting event, as per the school’s principal statement. It was a horrific moment for the entire school who got the news of Hughes’ death. She was a talented and bright student of the South Las Vegas Valley High School. We are going to share some more details regarding to her so, keep reading this article.

As per the sources, a letter was also sent to Hughes’ parents by Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman who wrote,” It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life”. Along with this, the Principal also shared the situation to the parents through his words and wrote,” suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event”. The staff of the school tried their best to save her and continued until paramedics arrived but they were helpless and Ashari didn’t survive.

Who Was Ashari Hughes?

Since the news of her death was confirmed, many people want to know what was the reason behind her death and how did it happen? Well, the sources say that in the middle of the game, Ashari started to feel a chest problem, and then, she went to the sidelines to take some rest and collapsed. Well, the cause of her death has not been confirmed yet or released officially but the Clark County Police is trying their best to get more details related to her death. A family member told that she had ongoing heart problems and was seeing a cardiologist. They also shared that she was cleared by the doctors to play sports.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been created in remembrance of Hughes that reads,” They were thankful Hughes got to play the game she loved and will be missed by all of us”. The entire school is mourning the passing of Ashari Hughes as she was one of the brightest and most talented students of the school. Along with this, many people are trying to know the details regarding to her obituary and funeral but the family didn’t share about this. The entire family is going through a difficult time. Ashari Hughes will be always remembered by her loved ones.