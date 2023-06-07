Who Was Astrud Gilberto? “The Girl From Ipanema” Singer, Passed Away at 83

We are going to share this news with our great grief that Astrud Gilberto is no more and her death news is rapidly circulating on various social media pages. She passed away at the age of 83 years and her death news is in the headlines of the news channels. She was a Brazilian samba and bossa nova singer and songwriter who had a large number of fans and followers around the world. Many of her fans are hitting the search engine to know more about her death, so here we mentioned all the details related to her death.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, her death news was shared and announced by Paul Ricci who is a musician and her family friend. He shared in a statement that she passed away and announced publicly. She took her last breath on Monday 5 June 2023 and she was 83 years old at the time of her death. The cause of her death is not revealed yet but our sources continue to fetch more details related to her death cause. There are various rumors are flowing on the internet that explains the cause of her death but nothing has been shared by anyone of her family members related to her death cause.

Who Was Astrud Gilberto?

Astrud Evangelina Weinert was her birth name but she become popular as Astrud Gilberto around the world. She was born on 29 March 1940 in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, and become famous as a Brazilian singer and songwriter. She gathered a lot of popularity and attention after releasing her song “The Girl from Ipanema”. It is said that she sang this song very softly and it was the ever-recorded song that helped her to make the sway of Brazilian bossa nova a hit sound in the United States in the 1960s.

She died in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. but the cause of her death is still unknown. Social media is flooded with tributes for her and many popular personalities also expressed their sorrows for her death. Currently, nothing has been announced about her final rites events and we will update our article after getting more information. There are many of her fans and loved ones are sharing thier condolences for her death and supporting her family during this painful time period. It is shared she died from old long age but nothing can be said too early. We will update you soon. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles.