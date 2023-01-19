Who Was Badariyah Che-useng? Muslim University Student Killed In Gun Attack:- For a long year, the crime rate has been increasing around the world and people are being killed without any kind of intention. In the last few years, more than thousands of people have been reported killed in shootings and other purposes. According to the sources, a girl from Narathiwat has been reported killed. Yes, a Muslim University student was killed and another girl was also injured in a gun attack. As per the reports, the crime occurred in Si Sakhon district on Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023. Since the incident took place, there is a moment of fear among all the people.

Currently, the crime is being investigated by the Narathiwat police. Along with this, the deceased has been identified as Badariyah Che-useng who was the girl, killed in the attack. Another side, the injured student was also identified as Nusan Haji-maming. According to the sources, the injured girl has been admitted to Si Sakhon Hospital. The reports says that the incident took place at around 3 PM when a number of assailants opened fire at a group of people at Ban Bilo, the Moo 3 village in tambon Sako. If you want to know more details that how did it happen and what the motive behind this sudden crime? keep reading this article.

What Happened To Badariyah Che-useng?

Many individuals are trying to know how did this happen and what was the reason behind this unfortunate accident. The sources say that the crime occurred at around 3 PM when a number of assailants started to open fire at a group of people at Ban Bilo, the Moo 3 village in tambon Sako. Police were investigating whether the attack was related to the southern insurgency. Just a few days before, another crime took place in Narathiwat’s Si Sakhon district, a territorial defense volunteer was killed and other two people were injured in a bomb attack followed by a shooting.

Since the news of Badariyah Che-useng’s death was confirmed, many individuals are paying tribute and her and given condolences to her family who is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. Police is investigating the case and trying to locate the assailants who were involved in the shooting. Yet, they haven’t found any type of evidence in this case. Badariyah Che-useng was a loving member of the family and was attached to many others. Stay tuned with us to know more details here.