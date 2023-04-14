Who Was Barbara Schenkar? German Musicians Michael and Rudolf Schenker’s Sister Barbara Schenkar Dies

The breaking news came from Germany, the very popular German musicians Michael and Rudolf Schenker’s sister Barbara Schenkar passed away. she was only 57 years old. How did Barbara Schenkar die? and what was the main cause of her death of Barbara Schenkar? let’s see below in detail. Barbara Schenkar was only 57. After the death of Barbara Schenkar her brothers Michael and Rudolf were broken. On social media Facebook post, Michael Schenker shared the sad news and write, My little sister Barbara has passed away so early in her life. “what a shock, I am devastated. I am so sad. I love you, Barbara. God God bless you and rest in peace.

Your brother Michael. Here we are sorry to have to inform you that Barbara Schenker has passed away at 57. She was known for her friendly and kind personality. Many people want to know the cause of Barbara Schenker’s death. From the sources, the cause of death has not been revealed yet. If we get any information regarding Barbara Schenker’s cause of death we will post it on the same site.

Who Was Barbara Schenkar?

When we talk about Barbara Schenker’s life, she established herself in the 1980s starting the hard rock group Viva. Her famous album Born to Rock(1980), What The Hell Is Going On! (1981), and Dealers Of The Night(1982) with Viva are all are famous albums. Barbara Schenker was the band’s main songwriter. She also was crowned the best national keyboardist by Metal Hammer in 1984. She was well-known for writing the majority of the band’s songs. Barbara Schenker’s brother Michael Schenker is a German Guitarist. He was a member of the rock group UFO. Michael Schenker has joined UFO three times. He has released an album each time after the join UFO. People also know Michael Schenker as the “legendary figure in the history of metal guitar.”.

Schenker began studying the guitar at an early age. Barbara Schenker’s other brother Rudolf plays a Gibson Flying V guitar that had been given to him for his birthday. Gibson Flying V Schenker’s primary instrument for the majority of his career. In 2004 Schenker started using Dean V as his trademark. Many famous personalities expressed sympathy for Schenker’s family. They also expressed how much they loved him. On Barbara Schenker’s death, Claudia Korte wrote: ” Unbelievable, another one gone. She was such a great lady. Barbara Schenker, you will be missed. Anca wrote: “What a big shock. I can’t even believe it… Rosy Vista ex keyboards player Barbara Schenker has passed away R.I.P. dear sister! You will live forever in our hearts. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends”. One of the sad things is losing a loved one. May her soul rest in peace