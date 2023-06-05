Who Was Barry Newman? Veteran Actor Barry Newman Passed Away at 92, Obituary

Barry Newman is no more and his death news is currently running in the headlines of the news channels. He was an American actor who appeared on many stage, screen, and television and was most popular for his acting skills. Now his death news is creating a great buzz on the internet and many are mourning his demise. He was one of the most popular people in the American entertainment world and now his death news broke the heart of his loved ones. Let us know what happened to him, and the cause of his death also talk more related to him in this article.

He appeared in the Mousetrap of the New York production of Agatha Christie. After performing on various stages and screens, he went on to do TV and movie. As per the reports, his death news was announced by his family and friends through social media posts. He died at the age of 92 years and he took his last breath on 11 May 2023 in a New York hospital, at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. His wife, Angela shared that he died from natural causes and he was not suffering from any disease at the time of his death. Shift to the next paragraph of this article and read continues.

Who Was Barry Newman?

He was born on 7 November 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. His name is expanded to Barry Foster Newman but he was mostly known as Barry Newman around the world. He had a massive amount of fans around the world who loved him for his portraying Kowalski in Vanishing Point and his titular role in the 1970s television series Petrocelli was also a fan’s favorite. He was also nominated for Golden Globe and Emmy awards. He began his acting career in his first nature comedy way in Herman Wouk playing the role of the jazz musician.

Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many popular personalities also mourn for his death. He was survived by his family including his wife and he will be always missed by his loved ones, fans, and family members. There are many people who are sharing their condolences for his death and helping his family during this painful time period. There is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites events. We will update our article after fetching more information. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.