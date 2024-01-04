CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Who Was Benita Arterberry? Singer and Worked at Lady B. Productions Passed Away

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of Benita Arterberry. Yes, you heard right she is no more and the news of her death is rapidly circulating in the trends of various social media pages. She was a professional singer, actress, songwriter, stage, and studio producer, and more known as a vocalist. She has a large number of fans worldwide who are expressing their sadness for her unfortunate death and multiple queries have been raised. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, more related to her passing and we will also talk about herself in detail.

Her death news was officially announced by her cousin, Calvin Taylor who shared a heartfelt message for her loss. Some rumors and sites are flowing over the internet that claim Benita is still alive. Our sources have deeply searched but there is no details have been shared related to her death. Most of the sources claim that she is no more and the news of her death is running in the trends of social media. Currently, there is no information shared regarding the circumstances surrounding his demise. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Who Was Benita Arterberry?

She was a beacon of inspiration and comfort that made a great impact on listeners worldwide and it has left an indelible mark on the industry. She was a successful singer, songwriter, stage and studio producer. She was in the music industry for the last 30 years and made significant contributions to the music industry. She had a great interest in singing from a young age and she was born with a natural talent for singing. She found solace and hope in gospel music early in life and her singing performance touched the hearts of many around the globe. Keep reading…

Benita’s death is a great loss for the music industry and many are paying tributes to her. It is reported that there is a funeral arrangement set to take place on 6 January 2024 at Dallas’ Black Academy of Arts & Letters where her loved ones can memorize and express their love for her. There is no details have been shared related to her unfortunate death. Her death news was also shared on Facebook by a member of her family but there no further details have been shared yet. Our sources are on the way to gather more details and we will update you soon. Keep connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

