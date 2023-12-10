CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Who Was Benjamin Wittrock? Tragic four-vehicle collision claims life of Benjamin Wittrock

7 hours ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Details on the Car Accident Involving Benjamin Wittrock: Learn More About the Incident. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.
In a tragic event on Wednesday afternoon, a collision involving four vehicles on Interstate 94 in Albertville led to the untimely passing of Benjamin Wittrock, a 43-year-old resident of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. The collision transpired at approximately 3 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 94, near exit 202. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, three vehicles were moving at moderate speeds in the left lane when Benjamin Wittrock’s 2017 Kia Optima approached from behind, also traveling westbound.

Who Was Benjamin Wittrock

The collision led to an impact involving all four vehicles near milepost 202. The accident report noted that the road conditions were dry during the collision, ruling out any weather-related factors. Regrettably, Benjamin Wittrock lost his life in the crash, underscoring the crucial significance of adhering to road safety measures. A collision initiated by a driver who rear-ended one of four slow-moving vehicles occurred on westbound Interstate 94 in Albertville, resulting in the driver’s death, officials reported. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and the deceased driver was identified as Benjamin W. Wittrock, 43, from Sauk Rapids, Minn.

Who Was Benjamin Wittrock?

Wittrock was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident, according to the State Patrol. Three passenger vehicles were traveling slowly in the left lane of I-94 when Wittrock collided with one from behind. This set off a chain reaction of collisions involving two more of the slow-moving vehicles. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol mentioned on Thursday that the crash did not occur in a construction zone, and the investigation is ongoing to determine why the vehicles were traveling at reduced speeds. Among all the occupants in the vehicles, the only other person injured was Kristine M. Anderson, 73, of Minnetonka, who was driving an SUV ahead of Wittrock’s car. Fortunately, her injuries did not require hospitalization. Some individuals involved in the collision managed to escape without injuries. Laura Beth Ruzicka, a 37-year-old driver from Monticello operating a 2011 Buick Enclave, notably emerged unharmed.

Moreover, three passengers in a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 57-year-old woman from Browerville also sustained no injuries. A Minnetonka woman driving a 2019 Toyota Highlander sustained injuries during the collision. Thankfully, these injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, and the airbag in her vehicle deployed as a result of the impact. The report verified that both Benjamin Wittrock’s and the Minnetonka woman’s airbags activated during the collision. Following the incident, both the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the Albertville Fire Department responded to the scene. The collision caused a two-hour traffic backlog in the surrounding area. Despite the gravity of the incident, authorities have confirmed that alcohol did not play a role. Presently, an ongoing investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision.

