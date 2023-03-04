Who Was Bernadette Carey Smith? Famous Journalist Bernadette Carey Smith Passed Away at 83

It is very hard to announce that a very famous journalist Bernadette Carey Smith has passed away at the age of 83. She was a very famous reporter who in the 1960s became one of the first Black reporters. She is no more among her close ones and took her last breath on 5 December. Since her passing news went out on social media many people are very saddened by her death. Now many people are searching for Bernadette Carey Smith’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and her cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Smithe was a very respected journalist in the 1960s and she worked for New York Times and The Washington Post. She wrote for the women’s news sections. She was a very talented and great reporter and the times employed her to work on its women’s news area, called Food, Fashion. , called family, furnishing. Her job involved writing about the latest fashions and sometimes celebrities. She was a very talented woman who achieved huge respect due to her best work and she will be always missed by her close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Bernadette Carey Smith?

journalist Bernadette Carey Smith is no more among her close ones. She took her last breath on 5 December at the age of 83. Since her passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very shocked by her sudden death and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. Her cause of death was an arteriosclerotic cardiovascular illness, as per her nephew Scott C. Taylor. It is very painful and shocking news for her close ones as they lost their beloved person in the family.

As far as we know, Ms Smith married Bruce Smith, an American Communications Group executive in 1980. And her husband died in 2015. Since Smith's passing news came on the internet many people are very shocked by her sudden death and as soon as her passing news went viral on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that she will leave the world like this. Many people have expressed their deep condolenes to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.