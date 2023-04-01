Who Was Bernadette Hunt? Gladiator Legend Bernadette Hunt Dies at 59 After Long Cancer Battle

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a very famous Gladiator legend Bernadette Hunt has passed away recently. She was one of the stars of the Gladiators show who is no more among her close ones and breathed last at the age of 59. As soon as Bernadette’s passing news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that she would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about her and what happened to her. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Bernadette Hunt was born in Brighton, United Kingdom on 6 November 1963 and she was professionally known as Falcon. She debuted on the legendary program in 1993’s second season and appeared in a vital role in the show until its end. She was the mullet-topped gladiator who entered the ensemble in Series 2 and quickly became a fan favorite with her pointy hair. When she was 18 years old she was recognized at the London Contemporary Ballet School, but a back injury forced her to abandon her plans. She earned her first championship, Miss Natural Health in 1992 and other titles such as Miss Novice Britain, Home Countries 1992, and Miss South Britain. Scroll down to the next page for more information.

Bernadette Hunt aka Falcon is no more among his close ones and she took her last breath at the age of 59. Her passing news has been confirmed by her sister’s partner, Rick Jango. Now many people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, Bernadette passed away after a protracted battle with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Bernadette Hunt was a very talented and famous personality who achieved huge success due to her best work. She was born in Brighton, United Kingdom on 6 November 1963. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.