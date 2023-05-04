Who Was Bernard Lapasset? Rugby-Former World Rugby Chairman dies at 75

We are going to share this news with our great grief that Bernard Lapasset is no more and his deceased news is running at the top of the news. He was a French rugby administrator and also served as the World Rugby Chairman from 2008 to 2016. His death news is heartbreaking news for his family, friends, and loved ones who are now expressing their sorrows for his death and mourning the death. He was 75 years old at the time of his death and was one of the most beloved of his family members. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some more information related to his death in this article, so read continuously.

He was suffering from illness and had some health issues. He died at the age of 75 years old and the cause of his death is said as his long illness. He took his last breath on Tuesday 2 May 2023 at Louit, France. The exact cause of his death is not disclosed yet and not much information has been shared related to his death. There are many rumors available on the internet sites but nothing has been confirmed about his death cause. We will update our article after getting more news and information about his death and mention it in our article.

Who Was Bernard Lapasset?

He was born on 20 October 1947 in Tarbes, France, and his life expanded to 2 May 2023. He was a French rugby administrator and mostly known for serving as President of the French Federation of Rugby Union from 1991 to May 2008. He was Chairman of the World Rugby and also known as the vice-chairman of the National Olympic Committee. He always spread love and was also known as a player, coach, manager, and evangelist. He was survived by his family including his wife and three children. He began his career as a rugby player and achieved various successes in his life.

Social media is full of tributes for his death and many social media celebrity also expressed their sorrows for his loss. The French Rugby Federation also expressed their sadness for his loss. There is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites events yet. Lots of people are sharing various relief thoughts with his family and supporting his family at this painful moment.