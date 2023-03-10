Who Was Bill Worden? Longtime Central New York TV Anchor Bill Worden Passed Away at 80

NewsChannel 2 is mourning the passing of their popular presenter who had been working in media since the 1960s. We are talking about Bill Worden who sadly passed away at an old age. According to the sources, the passing of Bill Worden was confirmed by her family. Unfortunately, Bill Worden took his last breath on Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023. Let us tell you that being a good man, he was a popular presenter for a well-known media company, NewsChannel 2. He was a part of the company since the 1960s. Let’s find out what was the reason of his sudden passing and how did he die.

Since the news of the presenter was confirmed by the officials, his colleagues and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. A Facebook post by Shaun J. Kaleta reads,” I’m saddened by the sudden passing of Bill Worden, who I once had the privilege of working with. Prior to becoming Supervisor of the Town of Whitestown and deciding to pursue a life in public service, I was a producer at WKTV. I will never forget the first time I met Bill. It was shortly after the 11 p.m. newscast during my first “night” on the job”.

Who Was Bill Worden?

Bill Worden’s passing has shocked too many in the Central New York Community. He had been working as a presenter for NewsChannel 2 in Utica for 35 years. His death was an unexpected incident for everyone and especially for those, who knew him personally. According to the sources, the cause of his death has not been disclosed yet but it was revealed that he died after a short illness. This sudden news has left family, friends, and colleagues mourning the loss of such a wonderful guy.

Born as Bill Worden and raised in Herkimer, New York. As per the reports, he was 80 years old at the time of his passing. He began his career in media in the 1960s when he worked at Former radio stations such as WRUN and WBVM. Later, he joined to television work in 1971 at KTVH which is known as KWCH now. Neither their family nor his colleagues made any announcement regarding to his funeral and obituary yet. The entire family is going through a difficult time. Stay tuned with us to know more details.