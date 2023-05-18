Who Was Billy Graham? WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham aka ‘Superstar’ Passed Away at 79

We are going to share the death news with our great grief that Billy Graham is no more and his death news is circulating on the top of the news and internet sites. Yes, you heard right he died at the age of 79 years and his death news is creating a great buzz on the social media pages. He was an American professional wrestler and now his death news is heartbreaking news for his family, friends, and loved ones. Lets us what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some more information related to his deceased in this article, so continue your reading.

First, know about him, His real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman but he was mostly known for his ring name “Billy Graham”. He was born on 7 June 1943 in Pheonix, Arizona, United States, and become successful as an American professional wrestler. He gathered so much love and popularity for his tenure as the WWWF Heavyweight Champion in 1977-1978. He won the world championship three times in major professional wrestling promotions. If we talk about his personal life then he got married to Valerie Coleman in 1979 and was the father of two children. He generates a large number of fans through his WWE wrestling promotions.

Who Was Billy Graham?

His death news was shared and announced by Ric Flair through the medium of Twitter and he also confirmed his death news. He took his last breath on Wednesday 17 May 2023 at a hospital and he was 79 years old at the time of his demise. He was suffering from various problems such as heart failure, diabetes, kidney failure, and hearing loss. He passed away after being taken off life support on Wednesday. As per the sources, he was hospitalized in January 2023 following his ear and skull infection. The exact cause of his death is not shared and there is not much information has been shared about his death.

Social media is flooded with tributes for his death and many social media users are expressing their sorrows for his loss. Currently, there are no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites events. Many of his fans, popular wrestlers, and social media personalities are sharing their condolences for his demise and supporting his family at this painful moment.