Who Was Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku? The Pastor of Lighthouse Chapel in Accra, Ghana

We are sharing the death news of Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku in this article. Yes, you heard right he is no more and the news of his passing is making headlines over the internet sites. He was a prominent spiritual figure and well-known as the Pastor of Lighthouse Chapel in Accra, Ghana. His unexpected death broke the hearts of his family and community members who are expressing sadness for his loss. Lots of queries are surfacing over the web pages regarding his demise and it become a topic of discussion. Here, we shared all the available details related to his passing and also talked about himself in brief.

After coming out the news of Bishop’s passing, it went viral, and presently circulating in the trends of the internet. His death news is spreading like wildfire on the internet and many are showing their curiosity to get more details. Our sources have deeply searched but presently, there is no information has been revealed yet. His death news was shared via Facebook post but no information has been disclosed created to the exact circumstances surrounding his passing. Several details remain to share, so keep reading to know more.

Who Was Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku?

If we talk about Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku in detail, he was well-known as the Pastor of Lighthouse Chapel in Accra, Ghana. His unexpected death has left a deep state of sorrow in the hearts of his loved ones. Many of his family, loved ones, and community members are expressing their sorrows for his demise. He made significant contributions to the Lighthouse Group of Churches and his influence extended far beyond the confines of his church, touching countless lives in his local community and beyond. He was most popular for his kind and warm-hearted nature. He served as a beacon of spiritual guidance and was dedicated to his mission and his unwavering commitment to his faith.

Bortei-Doku will be missed deeply by his loved ones for his beloved nature. He studied at Achimota School and then attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. The details about his death are not revealed and no more information is coming forward. It is reported that he died on Friday 25 November 2023 but it is not officially confirmed. He will be always remembered as a revered religious leader and missionary known for his unwavering faith and dedication to serving God and the community.