Who Was Bishop Sedgwick Daniels? Church of God In Christ board member Dies at 64

Recently, sad news has gone viral on the internet in which it is being told that General Board Member of the COGIC, Bishop Sedgwick Daniels has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it started attracting people’s attention. People are becoming so curious to know about the death of Bishop Sedgwick Daniels that they have started asking many questions like when Bishop Sedgwick Daniels died. What could have been the cause of the death of Bishop Sedgwick Daniels and many more questions? Do you also want to know about the death of Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, then stay with us till the end of the article.

As we have told you in the above paragraph Bishop Sedgwick Daniels passed away, due to which he is making a lot of headlines on the internet. As you all know Bishop Sedgwick Daniels was a very respected General Board Member of the COGIC. He contributed greatly to Holy Redeemer COGIC. He was born on August 16, 1959, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was the second youngest of eight children of his family to John and Kathleen Daniels. He has worked hard to achieve the goal of his life. But the recent news of his death has left everyone disappointed.

Who Was Bishop Sedgwick Daniels?

We know that you too are getting impatient to know when and for what reason Bishop Sedgwick Daniels died, however, while answering your question, let us tell you that Bishop Sedgwick Daniels breathed his last on Sunday. Gave up his breath. After which no clear reason for his death has been revealed yet. Bishop Daniel’s family is still mourning his death and on the other hand, the COGIC community is also mourning his death. While leaving, he has become an inspiration for people.

The news of his death was shared with great sadness by Bridgette Hurt in a post on her Facebook page, after which people expressed their grief over the news of his death. Now coming to our last and important question, what information has been shared by Bishop Sedgwick Daniels’ family regarding his funeral planning? According to the information, it has been learned that the family of Bishop Sedgwick Daniels has started the process of organizing his last rites and soon some clear information will be revealed to you about the same. Here we have shared the complete information about Bishop Sedgwick Daniels’s death, for more latest updates, follow DekhNews.