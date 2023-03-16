Who Was Bobby Caldwell? Singer of ‘What You Won’t Do for Love,’ Passed Away at 71

Recently the saddening news has come on the internet that a very well-known Singer Bobby Caldwell has passed away recently. He was an American soulful singer and songwriter who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. It is very shocking news for the musician community as they lost their beloved person. As soon as his passing news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking by his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Bobby Caldwell and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Robert Hunter Caldwell was a very amazing singer and he was professionally known as Bobby Caldwell. He released many albums spanning R&B, Soul, Jazz and adult contemporary. He was popular for his soulful and versatile vocals. In 1978, he debuted his hallmark song “What You Won’t Do for Love” which became a hit single. After releasing many songs he began performing Great American Songbook standards. In 1970, his first big break came as Little Richard’s rhythm guitarist. He was a very talented person. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Bobby Caldwell?

Bobby Caldwell was a soulful singer-songwriter who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 14 March 2023 at the age of 71. His demise news has been confirmed by a His wife, Mary Caldwell on Twitter. Now many are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died after a prolonged illness at home. It is very painful and shocking news for those who knew him. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Bobby Caldwell was born on 15 August 1951 in New York City, United States but he was raised in Miami, Florida. At the age of 12, he started playing guitar and piano. He was a very amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very saddened by his death. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Bobby’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.