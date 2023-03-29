Who Was Bobby Dick? Lake Georgia Musician Bobby Dick Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Lake George community is mourning the passing of a beloved and talented musician, who is no more between us. Bobby Dick who was a famous and well-loving Lake George musician sadly passed away at a young age. Unfortunately, Bobby Dick has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. It is heartbreaking to learn that the talented musician’s death left shockwaves between us. According to the sources, Bobby Dick took his last breath on Tuesday, March 23, 2023. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed on Facebook by several posts. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and how did it happen.

Since the news of Bobby Dick was confirmed on social media, many fans and his loved ones are paying tributes to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. An official Bobby Dick page shared a post that reads,” Only the good die young-with heavy hearts we are saddened to say the world’s oldest teenager has left the main stage to grace the heavens with his amazing voice! We thank all of you for your prayers and positive vibes! We want to remind you that Bobby Dick would only want to hear laughter and melodies when you speak of him!”.

Who Was Bobby Dick?

The news of Dick’s passing was confirmed on social media and since then, many fans started to know the cause behind his sudden passing. According to the sources, Lake George Musician Bobby Dick died after a courageous battle with cancer. Her daughter confirmed that the singer was diagnosed with rare cancer due to which, he lost his life.

She said,” My Dad started having lower back pain in May 2022, and by late July he had been diagnosed with a very rare cancer, with fever than 40 cases having been reported in the medical journals over the previous 40 years”.

If we talk about Bobby Dick so, he was a bassist from the 1960s rock band The Sundowners. He performed for The Monkees on their popular 1967 summer tour, along with Jimi Hendrix and Lynne Randell. Bobby Dick & The Sundowner’s leader has earned as an honorary doctorate in rock ‘n’ roll music. He performed at high school concerts and songs in the Brooklyn subway system. He will be always remembered by his family and loved ones.