Who Was Bod Lee? Tech Consultant Arrested in San Francisco Killing of Cash App Creator

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that a 28 years old man was arrested on Thursday morning in link to the April 4 fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bod Lee. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by this incident. Currently, this news is getting viral on many social networking sites and now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

The 28-year-old Emeryville man is identified as Nima Momeni. He is facing murder charges, San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. Police also stated the suspect and Lee knew each other, but the police chief told constantly in the press meeting that he could not comment on the nature of their connection. Reportedly, “The proof shows they knew each other and that’s about all I can say right now” the Police said. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Was Bod Lee?

As per the report, Momeni is an IT advisor and entrepreneur. His summary shows he founded a company called Expand IT, and a Yelp page for the company stated in 2010 he began the business. Previous to beginning to Expand IT, Momeni served with a few other local companies including Coast Range Technologies in San Jose as a consultant and systems engineer. Coast Range Technologies, which provides IT services to local organizations confirmed with SFGATE that he worked there as both a worker and contractor between 2006 to 2012. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

He was a worker for a couple of months,” Russell Haynes, the company’s landlord, informed SFGATE on the phone.” He always had his own IT thing going on, so he did some contract work for me for a few years after.” ” I called him on the tasks that he was good at he said. He was talented and he was thorough. Akash Sawhney, a Silicon Valley tech engineer, established Momeni’s role as an IT consultant. Here we have shared all the information which we had. If we will get any information about the news then we will update you soon. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.