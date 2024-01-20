Who Was Bodybuilder Chad McCrary? Who Continued To Compete After Spinal Injury, Dies At 49

Today, we will talk about the death of Bodybuilder Chad McCrary who died early this year but his death news was officially confirmed recently on 19 January and now it is running in the trends of social media pages. Chad was a celebrated bodybuilder who passed away at the age of 49 years and his death news is making headlines on news channels. He has a large number of fans on social media accounts who are shocked after learning about his departure news. Several questions have been raised in people’s minds related to his demise, so we made an article and shared all the available details.

According to the sources, Chad McCrary’s death was officially shared by his brother Lance McCrary on Instagram on Friday 19 January 2024. He also shared a heartfelt statement for his demise and the post revealed his departure. Reportedly, Chad took his last breath on 2 January 2024 and he was 49 years old at the time of his death but the cause of his death is not revealed. Many sites claim the cause of his death but none of his family or verified sites claim the excat cause of his unfortunate departure. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more…

Who Was Bodybuilder Chad McCrary?

Chad McCrary was born on 1 April 1974 and lived till 2 January 2024. He was a celebrated bodybuilder who inspired many and has a massive number of fans on his social media pages. In 2005, he was fatally involved in a motocross accident and he was paralyzed. Despite being paralyzed, he continued to compete in Wheelchair Bodybuilding tournaments and showed his determination and resilience. He was also a motivational speaker, a licensed aviator through Texarkana College, and a former paramedic for LifeNet and Red River Army Depot. His death obituary was also officially published in the Texarkana Gazette. Keep continuing your reading…

Chad's brother, Lance McCrary also expressed his deep love for the Bodybuilder's death and many other popular personalities also expressed their deep sorrows. Presently, there is no details have been shared related to his funeral and final rites arrangements but it will be clear later the day. His death news was shared by his brother in a statement on social media. It stated that Chad died on 2 January 2024 at the age of 49 but the cause of his demise is currently unknown. Our prayers are with his family at this painful moment and we will update our article after getting any other report.