Who Was Bongani Bongzie Mfihlo? Tragic Shooting Outside The Innocent Pub & Grill

There is shocking news coming forward related to a tragic shooting incident in which Bongani Bongzie Mfihlo passed away. He was a resident of Kempton Park, Gauteng and he lost his life in this shooting incident.

According to the reports, a fatal shooting took place on Saturday morning 2 September 2023 outside of a pub in which Bongani died. It is a tragic incident that unfolded at about 4:50 a.m. and it create a distressing event. This incident happened outside the Innocent Pub & Grill on 5 Wolf Street in Gauteng, South Africa. Police shared in the reports that it began when gunshots rang out in front of this popular East Rand bar. The investigation was begun after this incident. Swipe up this article to learn more.

Who Was Bongani Bongzie Mfihlo?

The bar is most popular for its delicious steaks and live music. After getting the reports of this incident, police immediately reached the incident scene and began an investigation. Police discovered a young man, Bongani whose dead body was lying in a pool of blood. Police confirmed his death at the incident scene. The investigation is ongoing and police continue to investigate his death case. But, there is no information has been shared about the suspects and this crime incident. Currently, there is not many details have been shared related to his personal details but our sources gathered some details related to him. He was living at Kempton Park in Gauteng and was originally from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

He was living at Kempton Park in Gauteng and was originally from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

He was mostly known for his beloved character who always spread love and kindness. His willingness to assist his friends and loved ones. He never turned down a request for help, always ready to lend a hand to those who need help. His loved ones shared that he stood out as one of the most sincere individuals they had ever encountered. His family members didn't release the details of his funeral and final rites arrangements. His family members and loved ones are currently suffering from a great loss and it is a painful moment for them.