Former Scare Dame Crew member Boomandmite passed away this morning in a hospital in the US after suffering a major illness from a horrific car crash in April. “Boom Dandymite traveled to the US yesterday but fell unconscious after falling off the plane. His mouth started popping so they took him to hospital and he passed away this morning,” a source told Dancehall Mag. “American doctors say he had blood clots, all kinds of complications, he had pneumonia, and doctors also said that wherever he was being treated in Jamaica, a lot of his medical issues were being ignored. given.”

Who Was Boom Dandimite?

The accident happened in late April on Half Way Tree Road near a popular bakery. Another rising DJ Willful Skillful was also injured in the accident. Dundemite is hospitalized, while Willful Skillful is discharged and sent home. A few days later, Boom Dandimite, whose real name is Herman Stewart, was released from Kingston Public Hospital. Willful Skilful is distraught upon hearing the news. “The bounty killer told me boom fly’s gone to America, and I just wake up and ah some laundry and I start getting bear phone calls saying the guy’s gone. Jah jah!” said a teary-eyed Willful Kushal.

In the 1990s, Boom Dandimite formed the Scare Dem Crew with friends Nitty Cuchi, Harry Toddler and Elephant Man. The crew were closely linked with bounty killers, who would take them on tours to ensure they got exposure. He soon took the dancehall by storm, belting out hits like Pure Gal and Manny Manny. He was also slated to perform at Reggae Sumfest on July 21 as a part of Boombox 90’s Badness alongside Gen B, Harry Toddler, Jiggy King, Mega Banton, Nighty Kutchi, Silver Cat and Tony Curtis. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.