Who Was Boyd-Boland? Father John Boyd-Boland Passed Away at 82, Family

Franciscan Father John Boyd-Boland has passed away. He was an amazing person who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 82. Recently his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death. His family, friends and well-wishers have been grieving his death.

Father John Boyd-Boland is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 15 March 2023, Wednesday. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. Based on the report, He died at Regis Aged Care, Lutwyche. But currently, there is not much information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. Here we are trying to connect with his family and friends for getting more information about his cause of death. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Boyd-Boland?

According to the report, Father John Boyd was born in 1941 in Sydney. He completed his graduation from Marcellin College Randwick. He has ordained a priest in 1970. Fr Boyd Boland’s life highlights his incredible service to Padua College and the Franciscan Friars. from 1972-73 he worked as a teacher and after that, he worked as College Rector from 1990-2000. When he was working as Rector, he was the driving force for the growth of the College, with the growth of the Amaroo Outdoor Education Centre and the Banyo Playing Fields. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Boyd was a very kind and amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he also played a main role in the building of the College grandstand and the renovation of St. Francis Hall. Since his passing news went out on social media many people have been very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and they expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.