Who Was Brad Houser? Bass Player and co-founder of Dallas Rock Band New Bohemians Dies

Brad Houser passed away recently. He was a very famous musician who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday at the age of 62. It is painful news for his music community as they lost their beloved person and they are mourning his death.

Brad Houser was a very well-known American bass guitar, baritone, saxophone, and bass clarinet player, originally from Dallas, Texas. He was a very talented person who did great work in his career. He was a co-founding associate of the New Bohemians, later to become known as Edie Brickell and New Bohemians. Houser’s exceptional bass-playing talents and his knowledge to craft memorable basslines became a defining characteristic of the band’s music. He continued to be an integral part of the New Bohemians, Houser also cooperated with multiple other artists and musicians. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Renowned bass player and co-founder Brad Houser is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday, 24 July 2023 when he was 62 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by David Zaius on social media. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died due to a stroke. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Brad Houser was born on 7th September 1960. He was a beloved family member of the family. He is survived by his wife, Kairi, friends and admirers. He was a very talented person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. He will be missed by his close ones. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms.