Who Was Brad Maxwell? Former NHLer Brad Maxwell Passed Away at 66, Obituary

The heartbreaking news of Brad Maxwell’s death gave deep shock to his fans. He was a celebrated NHL alumnus who enjoyed a vibrant career spanning 10 seasons in the 1970s and 80s, Sadly passed away at the age of 66 on September 3, Sunday. The cause of his death was lung cancer, which had metastasized throughout his body. He was known for his versatility on the ice and had a distinguished career that saw him play for multiple teams. The Minnesota North Stars was his home for nine seasons, and he also graced the ice for Quebec Nordiques, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and New York Rangers. Continue to read the whole article.

Bradley Robert Maxwell was born on 8, July 1957 in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada. According to reports after retiring from hockey, he started his own business in Minnesota, Brad Maxwell Cabinets & Construction. He also organized and played with members of the North Stars alumni for charity games, and organized the North Stars alumni contingent for the 2016 NHL Stadium Series, which featured the Minnesota Wild hosting the Chicago Blackhawks, preceded by Blackhawks alumni facing a team comprising North Stars and Wild alumni. He was a living legend who lived life with full enjoyment and happiness. Swipe to continue to read the whole article.

Who Was Brad Maxwell?

Brad Maxwell’s career statistics are nothing short of impressive. He participated in 613 regular season games and another 79 games in the famed Stanley Cup Playoffs. A highlight of his career was being part of the 1981 North Stars squad that reached the Stanley Cup Final, only to be defeated by the Islanders in seven games. Throughout his career, Maxwell racked up 368 points, consisting of 98 goals and 270 assists. His postseason performance was equally commendable, with an additional 61 points (12 goals, 49 assists). His talent also led him to represent Canada three times in the IIHL World Championship (1978, 1979, 1982). Let’s read the article for more information.

His memory can never be vanished from their loved ones’ hearts. Brad’s death reflects the profound impact he had on the world of professional ice hockey. His legacy will continue to inspire current and future generations of hockey players, reminding them of the dedication and love required to excel in the sport. The loss of Brad Maxwell is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones. May his soul rest in peace as the hockey community mourns the loss of a true legend. His memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to witness his remarkable talent on the ice.