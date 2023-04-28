Who Was Brendalicious? Instagram Influencer Dies After a Drug Trafficking Accident

The very big news is coming out. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about her and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. Brenda Akinyi Ochola, also known as Brendalius, a Kenyan “Instagram Influencer” passed away. Let us see how Brendalius died and the cause of his death in detail. We are going to share every single piece of information about her. Let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected.

Who Was Brendalicious?

Brendalious aka Brenda Akinyi Ochola was a renowned Kenyan influencer. He has 6,038 followers on his Instagram handle. She was a law graduate. Brenda used to have a fabulous Instagram life, but few people knew that she was a drug dealer. He often traveled the world and took luxurious vacations. According to her Instagram bio, she firmly believed in living a life well lived.”One thing about me, I will live my best life,” she wrote. Brenda is killed while smuggling drugs for her Nigerian boyfriend. The package of cocaine exploded in her stomach and she fell to the ground at the airport, shaking and foaming at the mouth. She died due to a drug overdose.

Brandlicious, the Kenyan influencer passed away in a fatal drug trafficking accident. She was believed to be smuggling drugs, but the cocaine package exploded in her stomach and she overdosed immediately. Later, she died in Malaysia. Brenda begins behaving strangely as soon as she lands at the Malaysian airport, which notices security personnel. He was taken to a hospital in Malaysia and died during treatment. Forensic medical professionals who examined the remains found approximately 34 cocaine capsules in his stomach. We will update you about the case when we have the other information from our correct source. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.